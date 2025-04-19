Fayose: Coalition Against Tinubu, Waste Of Time

Share

Former Governor of Ekiti State and Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ayo Fayose, on Friday, dismissed the coalition of opposition political parties aimed to unseat President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Fayose, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme described the coalition as a total waste of time.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Former Vice President and PDP’s presidential candidate in 2023 Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently decamped to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) from the APC are spearheading the coalition.

However, the two time Governor believes that the coalition will fail because the governors of the PDP are not with Atiku, as they are fighting for their own political survival.

READ ALSO

According to him, most of the opposition governors prefer Tinubu for their survival to Atiku.

He also stated that something is fundamentally wrong with the PDP that needs to be fixed before the party can talk about strongly challenging the ruling party.

“Their coalition is a dead horse ab initio. Tell me one positive person, well respected Nigerians that has given his voice in support of this coalition.

“If anybody is fighting out of issues with his party, he can resolve that with his party. The (PDP) governors’ actions and statement in Ibadan is to tell Atiku that we are not with you, we are going nowhere, we have our own identity.

“So, that coalition is just in the imagination of people trying to bring it to fruition. So, let me say to you, it’s a waste of time.” he said.

Share