Fayose Blasts Samklef Over Claim On Davido’s Private Jet

Popular media personality, Isaac Fayose has knocked Samklef over claims that Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido’s private jet belongs to his father.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido had taken to social media to announce the purchase of a Bombardier 7500 jet which is reportedly worth between $68 million to $78 million.

Following the announcement, Samklef claimed that the private jet doesn’t belong to Davido, but belongs to his father.

Reacting to Samklef’s claims, Isaac Fayose stated that Samklef is a failed producer whose failure has driven him to be unhappy with others.

He queried what Samklef’s own father had been doing with his time since he was concerned about that of Davido.

READ ALSO:

Fayose added that Samklef did not even a bicycle abroad and his stay in America was like that of a refugee.

He said; “Have you noticed that people wey dey run people down, dem no dey get anything. People wey no dey happy for others, dey no dey get anything, dey are always down.

“Davido said he bought a private jet for $75million, that’s over N100billion. That money can buy a bank in Nigeria. Davido said he bought a private jet, yet one producer wey he career don finish for America, wey no get bicycle, said it was his father who owned it.

“Why didn’t you all ask him what his own father was using his morning and afternoon to do that he couldn’t buy a private jet for Samklef to use? Or what his family used their life to do, that he doesn’t have a bicycle in America.

“You are a producer in Nigeria but your career is finished here, they snuggled you to go do refugee for America.

“When someone dey share him happiness, you’re saying no be him get am. No wonder you are on the floor, you better be happy for people that are going up, so your own joy can come.”

Watch the video below: