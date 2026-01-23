Fayose Alleges What Transpired During Makinde’s Visit To Tinubu

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has shared what he described as the “untold story” behind Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s recent visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement dated January 22, 2026, Fayose alleged that Governor Makinde did not meet the President alone, claiming that he was accompanied by the Plateau State Governor, which he interpreted as a sign of reluctance to confront the President independently.

According to Fayose, President Tinubu reportedly told Makinde that he was open to discussions strictly on official matters concerning Oyo State, but would not entertain political grievances, particularly accusations previously made by Makinde on television alleging that the President was plotting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Fayose further claimed that the President advised Makinde to address political concerns publicly, as he had done before, rather than privately retracting earlier statements.

The President was also quoted as saying he neither expected Makinde’s political support ahead of the 2027 general elections, nor would he abandon support for his own party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose further alleged that President Tinubu reaffirmed his relationship with Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, describing him as a loyal and consistent ally whose support could not be ignored.

He said the President reportedly made it clear that any disagreement between Makinde and Wike was a personal matter between both men.

Fayose linked these alleged exchanges to Makinde’s post-meeting comments to journalists, in which the Oyo governor stated that he remained comfortable in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and had no intention of defecting to the APC.

In a further claim, Fayose questioned whether Governor Makinde had returned the ₦30 billion intervention fund allegedly received from the Federal Government following the January 2023 Ibadan explosion, calling on the Oyo State Government to account for the funds.

Governor Makinde and the Presidency have not officially responded to Fayose’s claims as of the time of filing this report.