Fayose: ADC Risks Irrelevance Without Obi As Its 2027 Presidential Candidate

The former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could slide into political obscurity if it fails to present Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor, as its presidential candidate in next year’s general election.

Speaking in an interview excerpt to be aired today on Arise Television, Fayose described Obi as the “only life” in ADC. He said Obi remains the only figure within the ADC capable of delivering nationwide relevance, adding that other actors in the party lack comparable electoral pull.

The former governor said Obi’s political value was evident during the 2023 elections, when his candidacy on the Labour Party (LP) platform translated into unexpected victories in the house of representatives.

The Ekiti-born politician said Obi’s appeal cuts across party lines and insisted that he would command similar support even if he contested on the platform of a relatively obscure party. He, however, clarified that he was not forecasting the outcome of the 2027 presidential election but warned that the ADC would fare worse than its current standing if it failed to field Obi.

“Peter Obi is the life in ADC. I didn’t say there are no other human beings in ADC; I’m saying others are largely spent forces,” he said. “Let’s say Obi didn’t go to ADC, let Obi go to another party. Let’s say Obi is in Accord. Obi will become…

I’m saying it: Obi is the only traction, Obi is the only meaning, Obi is the only factor, Obi is the only person in ADC that matters. “And if Obi had not gone to ADC and had gone… when Obi went to Labour, which was never known, saw people win elections to the House of Reps. “I’m not saying Obi will win this election.

I’m not saying Obi will not win this election, but I’m telling you, even if they don’t field Obi, if ADC fails to field Obi, their case will be worse than their coming together.”