Fayemi To Ganduje: Tell Tinubu The Truth About Nigeria

Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Kayode Fayemi has urged National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje to inform President Bola Tinubu of the real situation of Nigerians.

“Ganduje ought to provide Tinubu with input from the communities, according to Fayemi, so the president won’t be dependent on what he hears in the “villa where he’s locked up.”

The two-term governor made the plea while delivery its keynote speech on Tuesday at a book launch for Salihu Lukman, an APC leader, titled “APC & Transition Politics.”

He urged the ruling party to implement its platform rather than just “watch” the creation of public policy.

The former governor criticized the fact that Nigerians’ genuine emotions are now harder for officials at the Presidential Villa to discern due to the influence of praise singers.

He said: “I am happy that our chairman is here. This is the party that should not be a spectator in policy making.

“This party should be the one to project the manifesto of the party.

“This party should be the one to tell Mr. President that this is the feedback from the communities and constituencies out there, not what he is hearing in the villa where he is locked up.”