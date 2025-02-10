Fayemi Reflects On Grace, Unity Among Politicians At 60

Share

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi,has downplayed the perception of animosity among Nigerian politicians, emphasizing that many rivalries exist only on social media for public entertainment.

Speaking during his 60th birthday thanksgiving service at St. Martins’ Catholic Church, Isan Ekiti, on Sunday, Fayemi highlighted the unity among Ekiti politicians despite political differences.

He noted the presence of former Governor Segun Oni at the event as an example of camaraderie, adding that Ayodele Fayose, another former governor, would have also attended if available.

“So, all these things you read on social media are for your entertainment,” Fayemi remarked.

Fayemi reiterated that Ekiti politicians, regardless of party affiliations, share a common vision for the state’s progress, which he described as the “Ekiti Party, Ekiti Progressive Party.”

Reflecting on his journey, Fayemi expressed gratitude to God for his achievements at 60.

“I am a product of grace, and I have so many reasons to be thankful to God at 60,” he said.

He also commended Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for continuing the legacy of unity and governance.

“Things could have gone awry, but he is also a product of grace,” Fayemi said.

Prominent Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, celebrated Fayemi’s milestone.

Tinubu praised Fayemi’s role in the 2013 merger of opposition parties that birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his impactful tenure as a two-term governor.

“There is no doubt that he made his mark in the governance of Ekiti State,” Tinubu stated, wishing him continued health and fulfillment.

Governor Oyebanji described Fayemi’s 60th birthday as a celebration of a life dedicated to service and excellence.

“Ekiti people are immensely proud of your achievements; it has been 60 years of progressive impact,” he said.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including the first civilian Governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo; former Governor Segun Oni; Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Oladokun; and a host of other prominent figures.

