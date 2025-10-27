Fayemi Hosts Ekiti APC Consensus C’ttee Ahead Of Oyebanji’s Nomination Congress

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has hosted members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Consensus Mode Primary Election at his residence in Ado-Ekiti, ahead of the party’s forthcoming governorship nomination congress.

Fayemi, who shared details of the meeting on his official social media page, described the engagement as “productive,” noting that it was part of ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth and transparent process leading to the official ratification of Governor Abiodun Oyebanji as the APC’s consensus governorship candidate.

“I was pleased to host the Ekiti APC Committee on Consensus Mode Primary Election at my residence in Ado-Ekiti. We held a productive engagement ahead of Monday’s Special Nomination Congress, which will officially ratify Governor Abiodun Oyebanji as our party’s governorship candidate,” Fayemi wrote.

The meeting comes as the Ekiti State chapter of the APC finalizes arrangements for its Special Nomination Congress scheduled for Monday, October 28, 2025, where delegates are expected to formally adopt Governor Oyebanji, the incumbent, as the consensus flagbearer for the 2026 governorship election.

Governor Oyebanji, who succeeded Fayemi in 2022, has maintained close ties with the former governor, and is seeking re-election in the 2026 gubernatorial election of Ekiti state under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC Special Nomination Congress in Ekiti will serve as the formal platform for delegates and stakeholders to endorse Governor Oyebanji’s candidacy, following the consensus mode approved by the national leadership of the party.

The event is expected to draw top APC leaders, including national and state executives, legislators, and party faithful across the state.