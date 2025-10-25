Fayemi Honours Outgoing Afreximbank President, Oramah In Cairo

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Friday, joined global dignitaries in Cairo, Egypt, to celebrate Professor Benedict Oramah at his farewell ceremony as President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Fayemi described Oramah’s decade-long leadership of Afreximbank as “exemplary and transformative,” noting that his tenure significantly strengthened Africa’s role in global trade and development financing.

Reflecting on their personal relationship, Fayemi recalled their time together as graduate students at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in the 1980s, with Oramah studying Agricultural Economics and Fayemi in the Department of International Relations.

He wrote:

“I am in Cairo to honour my dear friend, Professor Benedict Oramah, at his farewell ceremony as President of Afreximbank after a decade of exemplary leadership and meritorious service to Africa.

“Our friendship goes back to our days as graduate students at Obafemi Awolowo University in the 1980s. His stewardship of Afreximbank has been remarkable, strengthening Africa’s position in global trade and advancing financial instruments that support development across the continent.”

Fayemi also extended his congratulations to Oramah’s successor, Dr. George Elombi, describing him as “an exceptional professional well prepared to build on this strong legacy.”

He added that Africa owes Professor Oramah “immense gratitude” for his visionary contributions to the continent’s financial and trade integration.