The former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has described Ghana’s 2024 presidential election as a model for political actors across Africa.

Fayemi who extended his congratulations to President-elect, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for his victory said the election reflects the trust and confidence of the Ghanaian people in Mahama’s leadership.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Saturday, December 7, Ghanaians voted to elect their president and members of parliament in what has been widely regarded as a peaceful and credible election.

While the Electoral Commission of Ghana is yet to make an official announcement, results indicate a decisive victory for Mahama.

In a significant gesture of political maturity, Ghana’s Vice-President and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat on Sunday, congratulating Mahama for his impending victory.

In a statement released through his media office, Fayemi commended Bawumia’s concession as a demonstration of exemplary African political leadership.

“Dr. Bawumia’s decision to accept the electoral outcome in the spirit of peace and national unity exemplifies the very best of African political leadership,” Fayemi stated.

Fayemi praised Ghana for upholding the principles of democracy, noting that the nation has become a beacon of hope for Africa.

He emphasized the importance of allowing democratic institutions to function independently and prioritizing the collective good over personal ambitions.

“The supremacy of the people’s will is the cornerstone of democracy,” Fayemi said. “Ghana has proven that democracy can thrive in Africa when institutions are allowed to function independently and political actors prioritize national interest over personal aspirations.”

He urged political actors in Africa, including Nigeria, to emulate the maturity demonstrated by Mahama and Bawumia, highlighting the importance of credible and peaceful elections for the continent’s progress.

“The Ghanaian experience provides a blueprint for conducting elections that are credible, peaceful, and reflective of the people’s choice,” Fayemi added.

The peaceful transition of power and the gracious concession by Bawumia have further solidified Ghana’s reputation as a leading democratic example in Africa.

Fayemi expressed optimism that other African nations will draw inspiration from this landmark election to deepen their democratic foundations.

