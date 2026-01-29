The former Governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has debunked news making rounds that he held a closed-door meeting with former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, at his Abuja residence.

Debunking the purported report, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Head of Media Office, Ahmad Sajoh, Fayemi described the claims as misleading and false, urging the public to disregard them.

New Telegraph understands that a report emanated on X on Wednesday and was reposted by several social media handles alongside an old video clip showing Fayemi greeting Kwankwaso at his residence.

Reacting to the development, Fayemi noted that he had met Kwankwaso only once in the past year and not in any private political setting.

The statement partly read, “Dr Fayemi has only met Senator Kwankwaso once in the last year, and that occasion was at the public book launch of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN.

“At no time has Dr Fayemi held, or is he holding, any closed-door political meeting with Senator Kwankwaso as suggested by the post.”

The former governor acknowledged that he and Kwankwaso have been friends since their time as governors, but stressed that their relationship is personal and non-partisan.

He noted that the friendship is “based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to the progress of Nigeria, rather than on any political alignment.”

Fayemi also cautioned against attempts by political actors to attach partisan interpretations to private relationships, noting that many of his friends and associates are either not involved in partisan politics or belong to different political persuasions.

The statement added that Fayemi’s associates “span the entire spectrum of Nigeria’s political terrain.”