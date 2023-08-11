Fayemi Charges New Ekiti Commissioners On Service Delivery

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has urged newly inaugurated commissioners and special advisers in the state to focus on excellent service delivery in order to bring additional value to the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Dr Fayemi gave the advice in his remarks at the ongoing retreat for members of the Ekiti State Executive Council and accounting officers in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

The former Governor, who was a special guest at the retreat, said Governor Oyebanji was already doing well, making giant strides in the areas of development and inclusivity, adding that commissioners should see themselves as privileged to be among the team that will assist the Governor achieve more.

He urged them to stay clear of actions capable of making them become a cog in the wheel of progress.

Dr Fayemi said he is impressed that the Oyebanji administration has become a reference point for continuity in governance, adding that the main task before the new commissioners should be how to add value to the administration.

“When I was asked by an interviewer to describe the quality of my would-be successor, I remember saying that I would want a successor that can perform excellently well, relate well with the people, be sociable and possesses street credibility.

“I am happy to say that Governor Oyebanji is doing all of that. He is doing a great job, the evidence is all over the place. He is also out there relating well with the people regardless of their political leaning. He has been able to broaden the base and bring more admiration for the government.

“Governor Oyebanji has almost turned the state into a one-party state- the Ekiti Party. The issue here is we should not become internal enemies to ourselves. As commissioners, don’t become poison in the system.

“You should count yourselves privileged to be appointed Exco members. Focus on service. And service is all about sacrifice, not self-seeking”, Fayemi said.

Speaking further, Dr Fayemi urged the new appointees to familiarize themselves with the state’s 30 years master plan and the six-pillar development agenda of the Oyebanji administration and translate them into action in their respective MDAs, adding that that is one of the ways to add value to the administration.

Advising them about political pitfalls, the former Governor counselled the newly inaugurated cabinet members not to arrogate to themselves the leadership of the party in their respective local government areas.

He advised them to accord respect to the established leaders and elders of the party and channel their energy on their primary assignment in government.

Governor Oyebanji thanked former Governor Fayemi for making out time for the retreat despite the shortness of the notice.