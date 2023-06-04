Fayemi: APC Chieftain Warns EFCC Not To Succumb To Political Blackmailer

…Tasks Anti-graft Agency on Professionalism

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ekiti State, Hon. Adesola Gold Adedayo, has advised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission not to yield to some political foes said to be hellbent on destroying the image of the former governor of the State, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The Osun- Ekiti-born politician described the invitation extended to Fayemi by the anti-graft agency as politically motivated to deprive the former governor of a ministerial contest.

The former Senior Legislative Assistant, described Fayemi as one of the most devoted leaders Ekiti and Nigeria had ever had, saying an attempt to tarnish his image by the recent political undercurrent involving the EFCC would be fruitless.

Adedayo reacted to the invitation extended to Fayemi to appear before the commission over the allegation of embezzling N4 billion while superintending over the state as the governor.

Adedayo, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on the weekend, said that the commission is saddled with the responsibility of probing any political office holder, but insisted that such coming at a time when scrambling for ministerial position is on ground makes it looks suspicious.

He maintained that the former Governor was one of the most performed governors in the history of the country, who recorded many firsts and etched his name in gold as being above board in every sphere.

The APC chieftain expressed optimism that former Governor Fayemi will be vindicated in the end, saying he has an unparalleled and rich political history in terms of performances in Ekiti that will let him off the EFCC’s hook without being hurt.

He urged the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa to handle the probe with professionalism and without allowing any politician to hide under this to bring the former governor to unwarranted public opprobrium.

Adedayo said; “As one of the ardent political watchers in Ekiti, I knew what each governor that had ruled Ekiti contributed. I knew that the former governor was instrumental in the implementation of the Social Security scheme in Ekiti, where poor elderly above 65 earned N5,000 monthly to cushion the effect of poverty on them.

“The governor attracted over $100m investment to Ekiti through partnerships with private investors from the local and international scenes to develop the state.

“He also resuscitated the moribund Ikun Dairy Farm in partnership with Promasidor with a sum of over N5 billion to generate a total of 10,000 liters of milk daily.

“The administration of the former governor dualized Ado-Iyin road, while it rehabilitated the Ado-Ilawe, Iluomoba-Ijesa isu-Ikole roads, reconstructed Ode- Omuo road, rehabilitated Oye-Ayede-ikun road, reconstructed Erinjiyan-Aramoko road, rehabilitated Ikere-Ise-Emure road, among others.

“It was during his time the International Cargo Airport was constructed. He also constructed the Ekiti Knowledge Zone and completed three phases of buildings at the state Secretariat for civil servants to have improved working conditions.

“It was former governor Fayemi that constructed markets in all the local government headquarters, rehabilitate all the primary and secondary school buildings in Ekiti, and erected fences for security purposes.

“The former governor was instrumental to the upgrading of College of Education, Ikere Ekiti to a university status and we are well funded to be able to live up to its bidding as a fledging university. He also built a new State Polytechnic at Isan Ekiti to give unfettered opportunities to our youths to have higher certificates.

“He paid all the salaries of workers up to date unlike what he inherited from his predecessor, while the issue of gratuity was given serious attention under his reign. I believe that ex-Governor Fayemi deserves respect and not shame as being devilishly contrived by some hidden forces.

“The detractors should also know that only God can crown a king; if it has been destined that President Bola Tinubu will appoint him as a Minister, no force on earth can stop it”, he stated.