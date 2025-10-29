Fawlty Towers Star, Prunella Scales, Dies Aged 93

Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales has died aged 93, her family have confirmed.

Scales was best known for playing hotel manager Sybil Fawlty, the long-suffering and domineering wife of Basil – played by John Cleese – in the classic British sitcom.

The actress died “peacefully at home in London yesterday”, her sons Samuel and Joseph said.

They added that she was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died. Cleese paid tribute, describing Scales as “a really wonderful comic actress”.

He said: “Scene after scene she was absolutely perfect.” The actress had been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013, reports the BBC. “Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93,” her sons told the PA News agency.

“Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home.” Her husband, fellow actor Timothy West, died in November last year.