Favourite Pets Of Notable Athletes

Athletes are known for their hard work and dedication, but off the field, many of them share a softer side—the love for their pets. These furry friends bring comfort, joy, and companionship to their busy lives. Here’s an updated look at 10 athletes and their beloved pets in 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Marosca & Abelhinha

Cristiano Ronaldo shares his home with a Labrador named Marosca and a Yorkshire Terrier named Abelhinha. Both pets have been with him for years, even during his Real Madrid days.

Ronaldo also supports animal rescue and owns a cat, showing his big heart for all animals.

Neymar Jr. & Poker, Truco & Flush

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. loves his dogs deeply. His Golden Retriever Poker has almost 43,000 followers on Instagram.

Neymar also owns two Labradors named Truco and Flush. He often posts their fun moments and shares the strong bond they have.

Harry Kane & Brady & Wilson

England’s captain Harry Kane has two Labradors named Brady and Wilson, named after NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

Kane shares pictures and stories of his life with these loyal companions, showing how much they mean to him.

Memphis Depay & Simba & Rottweilers

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay owns a Chow Chow named Simba, also called the “Fluffy Lion Dog.” He also has two Rottweilers who travel with him.

Depay finds peace and joy with his pets despite the high pressures of professional football.

JuJu Smith-Schuster & Boujee

JuJu Smith-Schuster, currently a free agent and known for his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, continues to spoil his French bulldog Boujee.

Boujee remains a social media star with over 200,000 followers on Instagram, where JuJu shares their fun adventures and strong bond.

Elena Delle Donne & Wrigley & Rasta

Elena Delle Donne, a leading player for the Washington Mystics, and her wife Amanda still care deeply for their two adopted dogs, Wrigley the Great Dane and Rasta the Labrador.

Both dogs often appear in their social media posts, as the couple also supports animal rescue groups.

Serena Williams & Chip

Tennis legend Serena Williams has slowed down her tournament schedule but still enjoys traveling with her Yorkshire Terrier, Chip (full name Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal).

Chip remains a beloved family member, often appearing in Serena’s posts.

Rose Lavelle & Wilma Jean Wrinkles

Rose Lavelle, a midfielder for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, continues to share life with her playful bulldog, Wilma Jean Wrinkles.

Wilma has her own social media pages where fans love to see her fun personality and the special moments she shares

Alex Morgan & Blue

Soccer star Alex Morgan and her dog Blue maintain their strong bond.

Blue continues to be featured in social media posts and animal-rights campaigns, showing the special friendship they share.