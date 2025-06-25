Favour Ofili: World Athletics Confirms Turkey’s Request To Transfer Four Athletes

Share

World Athletics has confirmed it has received four athlete transfer requests from the Turkish Athletics Federation, with strong indications that Nigeria’s fastest-ever female 200m runner, Favour Ofili, is among them.

The confirmation comes amidst swirling reports that the 22-year-old sprint star has officially begun the process of switching allegiance to Turkey, less than three months before the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The confirmation came in response to an inquiry by a section of the media linking the 22-year-old to a potential switch of allegiance.

While World Athletics did not confirm any individual names, the governing body said the applications are currently under review by the Nationality Review Panel (NRP), the independent body responsible for handling all nationality change requests under the sport’s rules and ethics.

“We can confirm that the NRP [Nationality Review Panel] has received four applications from the Turkish Member Federation requesting athlete transfers.”

