New Telegraph

June 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Favour Ofili: World…

Favour Ofili: World Athletics Confirms Turkey’s Request To Transfer Four Athletes

World Athletics has confirmed it has received four athlete transfer requests from the Turkish Athletics Federation, with strong indications that Nigeria’s fastest-ever female 200m runner, Favour Ofili, is among them.

The confirmation comes amidst swirling reports that the 22-year-old sprint star has officially begun the process of switching allegiance to Turkey, less than three months before the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The confirmation came in response to an inquiry by a section of the media linking the 22-year-old to a potential switch of allegiance.

While World Athletics did not confirm any individual names, the governing body said the applications are currently under review by the Nationality Review Panel (NRP), the independent body responsible for handling all nationality change requests under the sport’s rules and ethics.

“We can confirm that the NRP [Nationality Review Panel] has received four applications from the Turkish Member Federation requesting athlete transfers.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

W’Cup Ticket: All Hope Not Lost, We Can Still Qualify, Says Nwabali
Read Next

Gyokeres Threatens Sporting Over Transfer
Share
Copy Link
×