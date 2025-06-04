Favour Iwueze Welcomes Fourth Child

Share

Renowned Gospel singer, Favour Iwueze, has announced the arrival of her fourth child.

The singer who’s known for known for her hit song, ‘Joy Joy Joy,’ shared the exciting news on Facebook, accompanied by a picture of her newborn’s hand, and expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through the pregnancy journey.

Her post reads, “And we came back from this journey with a testimony. God started us on this journey and He has brought us over to the next phase.Happy New Month”.

However, a fan commented, “Ummm, take it easy madam” with Favour responding “Okay ma”.

It’s worth noting that Favour’s sister, Rejoice, had faced criticism in 2023 for having a child less than a year after her wedding.

