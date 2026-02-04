A fast-rising Nigerian singer, Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere, popularly known as Fave, has expressed confusion over promoters advising her not to hold the birthday show she is planning in March, as it coincides with Ramadan.

New Telegraph reports that this year Ramadan Season is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, February 18 to March 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, Fave had planned her first concert in Nigeria on her birthday, Friday, March 13.

Taking to her social media page, the singer sparked reactions after she opened up about promoters’ reluctance due to the holy month season.

“So I was trying to do a show in Nigeria on my birthday this year, but they’re telling me shows aren’t allowed during Ramadan? I’m a little confused,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, Fave, a Christian who had her childhood in the southern part of the country, claimed she had never heard of Ramadan practices until she was in her late teens.

While expressing respect for other religions, the singer revealed she would still like to go ahead with her birthday celebration.

“I started this year wanting to do my first show in Nigeria on my birthday as an independent artiste, and back-to-back, promoters kept sending word to my team saying the same thing.

I grew up in the south and never heard of Ramadan practices till I was in my late teens. I respect all religions. But I’m Christian, and I really want to do this on my birthday, so if you’re reading this and are open to organising, I’d be so happy.” She said