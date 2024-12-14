Fave Bags Law Degree From OAU

Nigerian singer, Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere, better known as Fave has bagged a law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).
The singer took to her Instagram page to share her latest educational milestone with fans and well-wishers.
Sharing the latest achievement, she accompanied them with photos of herself in the university’s convocation gown, with a “Law” regalia on it.
She wrote: “L.L.B.Long Live Bigduttygyal⭐️”.
Fave’s educational milestone came as a shock to fans, as they took to the comment section with congratulatory messages.
