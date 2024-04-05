Faulty Governance Nigeria’s Problem, Says Abdul Raheem

…urges Muslims to emulate prophet Muhammad

Nigerian leaders have been urged to emulate Prophet Muhammed and the Umar who used public facilities for public use and not for their personal use. Speaking recently at this year’s Ramadan lecture of the AnwarUl Islam College Agege Old Students’ Association (ACAOSA), Dr Abdulazeez Abdulraheem of the Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Ilorin, attributed the real problem to the country’s faulty governance system. Speaking on the theme of the Ramadan Lecture “Economic Insecurity in Nigeria- Islamic Solutions”, Abdul Raheem said unless Nigerians take the courage to tackle the faulty system that there will be no headway.

He listed lack of accountability, faulty judicial system, impunity in governance and neo-colonialism as the major fallouts of the faulty governance system in the country. He said there is no transparency in the budget system as Nigerians know what is budgeted for public projects but are not aware of the outputs. Abdul Raheem said “Accountability is for every Nigerian and not for those in power alone as Prophet Muhammed said. “The Prophet said: “All of you are shepherds and each of you is responsible for his flock. A man is the shepherd of the people of his house and he is responsible. A woman is the shepherd of the house of her husband and she is responsible.”

He added that Umar ibn AL Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, said, “Hold yourselves accountable before you are held accountable and evaluate yourselves before you are evaluated, for the Reckoning will be easier upon you tomorrow if you hold yourselves accountable today.” Also, Dr Ayodele Shittu of the University of Lagos, in his contribution, said the economic insecurity in the country is the inability of Nigerians to manage what Allah has endowed the country with. “We have enough resources, talent and a good environment but we lack discipline.

The problem is not that of leadership alone, but that of followers too.” In his contribution, Imam Abdulfatai Abdulmojeed said that Nigeria is blessed with natural resources, but remains poor because of what he called cultural somersault. “Is Nigeria not blessed with many states having natural resources? Why are we still poor?”. Speaking on natural resources, Alhaji Mubashir Ojelade, the National President of Anwar-Ul Islam Movement said with the massive unemployment plaguing the country and the massive land God has blessed the country with there is no need to have able-bodied men still jobless.

He said “We have unemployment on a massive scale and we have a mass hectare of land throughout the federation, yet able-bodied men are loitering about doing nothing. Ojelade urged the Government of President Bola Tinubu to revisit Operation Feed the Nation instituted by the military government of Nigeria in 1976. “ We urged the government to revisit the program which was meant to achieve self-sufficiency in food production and inspire a new generation to return to farming and if possible modify it to suit the present situation.”

He noted that the reason for setting up Operation Feed the Nation then is now more relevant to the present challenges the country is confronted with. Speaking earlier, the President -General, Anwar-Ul Islam College Agege Old Students’ Association (ACAOSA), AbdulFatai Afolabi, said the association is committed and will continue to strive hard in the cause of Al-Islam through lectures to impact positively on society. “As we embark on this sacred journey of knowledge and reflection, let us do so with hearts open and minds receptive. May this gathering serve as a beacon of light, guiding us towards a future of unity, prosperity and spiritual fulfilment.”