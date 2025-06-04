Faulty Educational System Bane Of Good Governance – Dakolo

Share

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, has attributed the country’s poor governance and high level of Citizen’s Agitation to faulty education system which he said was inherited from the Colonial Masters.

King Dakolo, made this assertion recently during the 2025 Feast of Barracuda organized by the National Association of Seadogs—Pyrates Confraternity (NAS-PC), Oxbow Marino Deck,Yenagoa.

With the theme “Nigeria at a Crossroads: Democracy, Governance, and the Quest for Political Stability King Dakolo, maintained that the wholesale adoption of Western Education has created problems in the country.

Citing example of Nigerians who excel abroad but struggle to replicate their success locally, King Bubaraye Dakolo who chaired the occasion, drew parallel with Asian countries, which he said have achieved better living standards despite sharing a similar colonial history with Nigeria.

HRM Dakolo also disclosed that the Ijaw Ethnic Group’s struggles, including the fight for resource control and representation, is evident in the need for a more tailored approach to governance and education.

Also speaking, the Guest Speaker, Dr. Tubodenyefa Zibima, Associate Professor of Political Science in Niger Delta University, Amassoma, delivered a lecture that explored key issues, including the linking of Democracy, Governance, and Political Sttability.

He also spoke on democratic reversal and redefining political stability, if Democracy can survive in a functional political marketplace or not

Earlier in his speech, the Capoon of Oxbow Marino Deck, Engineer Adogbeji Egbonoje provided a brief history of the Feast of Barracuda, highlighting the selection of relevant themes and engagement of resource persons.

The Feast of Barracuda was concluded with the traditional cutting and eating of the symbolic barracuda fish, marking the successful and impactful event.

Share