Fatoyinbo Apologizes To CAC Over Remarks On Apostle Babalola

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Global Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has issued a public apology to the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and the family of the late Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola following backlash over comments made during a sermon.

In his statement dated August 14, 2025, Fatoyinbo said his words had been misconstrued, stressing that he holds Apostle Babalola in the highest esteem and considers himself a beneficiary of the late revivalist’s ministry.

He clarified that at no point did he speak ill of Babalola’s children or ministry and described them as shining examples of generational impact.

The CAC had earlier addressed concerns over Fatoyinbo’s comments, which referenced Babalola’s ministry and its financial condition during his lifetime.

Fatoyinbo thanked the church for its “kind and magnanimous” response, reaffirming his deep respect for the CAC, its legacy, and the Apostle’s enduring influence.

He further apologized for any distress his statements may have caused, praying for continued growth of CAC and the legacy of Apostle Babalola.