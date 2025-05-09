Fatoye’s Chieftaincy Title Well Deserved –Security Expert

Share

Renowned security expert Chief Owola – bi Ajayi (aka S.O), has commended the conferment of the chieftaincy title Aare Jagunmolu of Meran Kingdom on Chief Michael Fatoye by Oba Shakirudeen Adisa Kuti, the Elewu of Ewu Kingdom.

Describing the honour as “well-deserved and long overdue,” Ajayi praised Fatoye’s unwavering commitment to community development, philanthropy, and leadership.

Speaking during a press interaction in Lagos, Ajayi applauded the Elewu of Ewu Kingdom for recognising individuals who have made meaningful contributions to societal progress.

Ajayi said: “Chief Michael Fatoye is not just a philanthropist; he is a bridge-builder, a man of peace, and a quiet achiever who has dedicated resources to uplifting others.

“This title only confirms what the people already know—he is a leader in every sense of the word.” He noted that Fatoye’s performance under the mentorship of the late Chief Teslim Adeola Almaroof, a renowned estate consultant, was exceptional.

Ajayi emphasised that traditional institutions play a vital role in promoting excellence and rewarding selfless service.

He lauded Fatoye’s track record in both public and private sectors, highlighting his support for educational initiatives, youth empowerment, and aid to less privileged families across Lagos and beyond.

