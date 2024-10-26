Fatodu tasks Lagos actors on schools’ sports dev.

Share

State actor’s involvement in the deliberate rejuvenation of schools’ sports development has been described as the best form of model needed to unearth the sporting potential in the Nigerian youths.

This forms the thrust of Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila U-16 Football competition unveiled by Hon. Desmond Elliott, for which 15 matches have been drawn to last a month with a clear intent of discovering budding football stars in Secondary Schools across the Surulere area of the state has been.

Elliot, a third-term Lagos lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly made this disclosure at a news conference to commemorate the kick-off of the tournament on Thursday in Lagos, that 16 school teams would participate in the tournament.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the tournament, the Director General, of Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said that the tournament would provide an opportunity for the intersection of sports and the development of our young people.

“It is important for us to continuously, consistently engage them most positively, the DG said.

“And sport provides an opportunity for effective engagement of our young people and this is just an opportunity.

“Now, we are going back to the conversation around school sports development and there’s no better way to do it than the intervention of state actors.”

According to him, people who have the means, political will and influence must invest in youths’ development through sports to showcase what young people can achieve.

“We must give them (students) the opportunity to develop their skills by providing the necessary equipment and facilities for them to operate,” he said.

Fatodu described the competition as one of the best things out of the Surulere community.

