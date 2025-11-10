Fatodu Hails Lagos Women’s Run

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, has commended the organisers of the Lagos Women Run for what he described as a decade of remarkable journey.

At the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Finish point of the 2025 event, the 10th in the series, Aminat Alabi made history as the first Lagos-based athlete to win the race.

The DG, who joined the organisers in the preparatory stage of the event, said: “It’s been a remarkable journey. A decade of experiences, exploits, and opportunities, building community cohesion and promoting sporting development.

“We must commend the organisers for their resilience and for consistently producing new talent and stars in athletics.” Fatodu added that Alabi’s victory reflects the bright sporting future of Lagos State. He said, “This win gives us insight into the opportunities that lie ahead.