Fatodu Applauds Lagos Women Run Organisers As EXPO Starts Today

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, has praised the organisers of the annual Lagos Women Run for their consistency over the years, as he reiterated Lagos State’s commitment to the event.

The DG described the initiative as a platform that celebrates the strength, resilience, and limitless potential of women as Lagos Women Run marks its 10th anniversary.

The 10th edition of the race, with the theme “One run, a thousand opportunities”, will also be heralded by an empowerment programme, which will start today. This 4-day programme is designed to empower women with the different skills, knowledge, and support they need to succeed.

“This year’s theme, ‘ One run a thousand opportunities’, is both symbolic and timely as it reminds us that a single heart of running can open countless doors for self discovery, inclusion, and the collective progress of women in our society,” he said.

“Over these years, the Lagos Women Run has evolved from a modest effort to promote fitness among women into one of the most recognisable and unifying events for women across Nigeria, combining sports, empowerment, and social engagement on an impressive scale.”