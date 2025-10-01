Fatoba Hails Abbas At 60, Says He’s Exemplary Leader

Hon. Steve Olusola Fatoba, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, has felicitated with the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Fatoba, who is representing Ado-Ekiti/Irepodun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Ekiti State, states this in a birthday message to the Speaker.

He said, ” I heartily congratulate the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on his 60th birthday and his exemplary leadership and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“Your dedication to fostering unity, national orientation, and good governance remains a shining inspiration.

“I wish you greater wisdom and success as you attain the age of 60 and as you continue to steer the affairs of the House for the progress of our nation.

“May you celebrate many more healthy years ahead, and may God continue to bless you with excellent health of mind and body”.

The lawmaker assured that they will continue to support the speaker in his resolve to advance the cause of legislative democracy in the nation.