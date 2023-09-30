Fati Scores First EPL Goal As Aston Villa Disgrace Brighton

Brighton midfielder, Ansu Fati who is on loan from FC Barcelona finally got his Premier League goal on Saturday after three league matches.

Ansu Fati got his first Premier League goal less than four minutes after replacing Evan Ferguson in the 46th minute.

A fast free-kick from Pedro sent Aston Villa scrambling at the back, and a botched clearance went straight to Ansu Fati at the right post for an easy finish.

Fati’s 50th-minute goal came when Aston Villa had already scored three goals in the first 26 minutes of the encounter, courtesy of Ollie Watkins’ double strike and an own goal from Pervis Estupiñán.

After Ansu Fati’s goal, Aston Villa came firing again when most followers of the game thought the goal from the FC Barcelona loanee would inspire a comeback.

In the 65th minute, Ollie Watkins scored his hat-trick as he made it 4-1 after one hour of an entertaining Premier League clash.

Jacob Ramsey took away every chance of Brighton fighting back as he made it 5-1 in the 86th minute, to the delight of spectators at Villa Park.

When Brighton thought they had seen the worst, Douglas Luiz scored the 6th Villa goal in injury time as the game ended 6-1 in favour of the hosts.

The win has pushed Aston Villa to the 3rd spot on the league table with 15 points in 7 games pending the outcome of other Premier League matchday 7 encounters.

As for Brighton, they are now sitting on the 4th spot with 15 points in 7 games pending the outcome of other games in matchday 7.