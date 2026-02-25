Fathia Williams Sets To Make First Cinema Debut

Following the passing of her mother, veteran Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has taken to her social media page to promote her highly anticipated historical drama, ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn.’

New Telegraph reports that the film, which is expected to premiere on the 1st of May, 2026, tells the story of Madam Efunroye Tinubu, one of the greatest industrialists in Yoruba land.

In the new movie, Faithia Williams, better known as Faithia Balogun, plays the central character.

Recall that the mother of three lost her mother on Saturday, February 7, 2026, two days after she celebrated her 55th birthday.

In a viral social media post, Williams shared her emotional journey, revealing that every day since her mother’s passing has been heavy with grief. However, the actress said she chose to channel her pain into promoting her cinematic debut, a project she considers a legacy to honour. “I am Faithia Williams Balogun, and this project is a purpose wrapped in frames and films. EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN is my first cinematic debut. A dream I carried for years. A story I fought to tell. A legacy I am determined to honour. “Before Lagos became an empire…Before power was negotiated in palaces…Power had a name. EFUNROYE. The Unicorn. Merchant. Legend. Kingmaker. “I am grieving. I am hurting. But I am also standing. Because life does not pause. Purpose does not disappear. And strength sometimes shows up when you least expect it. “On May 1st, 2026, EFUNROYE storms cinemas nationwide. When you see me promoting this film, understand, it is not noise. It is resilience. It is a daughter pushing through heartbreak to fulfil a promise to herself… and to her mother.”