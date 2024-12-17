Fathia Williams Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Instagram Block

Share

In an unexpected turn of events, popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has reportedly blocked her colleague, Fathia Balogun Williams, on Instagram.

The move quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, as it sparked speculation about the relationship between the two actresses, who have had their fair share of public disagreements in the past.

Reacting to the social media block, Fathia Balogun Williams shared a cryptic video on TikTok, sending a message that has since gone viral.

READ ALSO:

The video, which shows Fathia with the inscription, “Alaye they said you blocked me, if you blocked me on earth can God that I pray to block me In heaven?” has raised eyebrows and further fueled online discussions.

The cryptic nature of the video, along with the timing, has sparked reactions from fans and followers of both actresses.

The fallout from this incident highlights the ongoing drama within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Both Funke Akindele and Fathia Balogun Williams have been vocal about their past disagreements, but this latest social media incident appears to have taken their rivalry to new heights.

As fans continue to speculate, it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold.

Fathia’s TikTok video has undoubtedly sparked curiosity, and her followers are eager to hear more of her thoughts on the matter.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"