Nollywood actress Fathia Williams has reacted to a post in which a blogger suggested that she and Queen of the box office Funke Akindele greeted each other awkwardly.

Addressing bloggers who, according to her, enjoy stirring up unnecessary drama between her and her colleagues, Fathia make it clear that the narrative being pushed online was completely false.

According to her, Funke Akindele greeted her properly, sent her birthday wishes, and even celebrated her warmly.

She added that she responded with “Ose iya ibeji”, a Yoruba phrase meaning “thank you, mother, of twins”, stressing that there was no tension whatsoever between them.

Fathia expressed frustration at bloggers who constantly look for conflict where none exists, urging them to leave her and her colleagues alone.

She stated firmly that enough is enough, adding that bloggers should stop acting like “monitoring spirits” in their personal relationships.