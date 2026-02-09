Popular Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has lost his mother to the cold hand of death a few days after she hosted a star-studded party to mark her 55th birthday.

Taking to her social media page in the early hours of Monday, February 9, Faithia announced the passing of her beloved mother to her fans and followers.

According to the actress, her mother died on the eve of her birthday, but the news was kept hidden from her by family members.

The actress, who said that the reality of her mother’s death was yet to dawn on her, stated that the burial announcement would be made public later.

“Dear friends, it was my 55th birthday on Thursday, February 5. However, I chose to have a party yesterday, Sunday. Unbeknownst to me, my beloved mother died on the eve of my party, and the news was cruelly kept away from me,” she wrote.

The actress described her mother as her best friend and a prayer warrior.

She wrote, “The reality of her passing has not totally dawned on me because she was my cheerleader, prayer warrior, best friend, and gist partner wrapped in the invaluable gift of a mother.”

“Whilst I have taken solace in Allah (SWT), the Williams’ family has decided to keep things very private for now. Your love and prayers will mean a lot to my siblings during this period. Burial details will be announced later. Thank you,” she wrote.