Father’s Day Special: Alibaba, Akporo Join Mc Larry J On Stage

To celebrate Father’s Day in a special way, Alibaba, Akpororo, Damola, will join celebrated Nigerian comedian, Olanrewaju Gregory popularly known as Larry J in an afternoon of comedy, deliberation and advocacy.

The special comedy show to mark this year’s Father’s Day will also feature Beejay Sax, Khemmiesings and tens of others.

Titled Father and Co, the free show will be staged at the Covenant Temple, Lekki Lagos. It will also feature talk session.

This is not just about comedy; it’s about putting attention on the father. Fathers are less celebrated.

The father takes his wife out on Mother’s Day, the father takes the children out on Children’s Day and the wife and the children expect the father to take them out on Father’s Day, meanwhile, daddy is meant to be appreciated.

“We have more men who commits suicide than women because they feel life is not worth living when they are not being appreciated.

“People are all about feminism, equality but forget about the men so, we should look for a medium to make men relax, make them understand that they are not alone in their struggle. Some men feel nobody understand them and they live for others and no one care.

“Men should know that they are allowed to cry instead of manning up. There is man up but no woman up and when they say man up, they mean you should swallow whatever problem you think you are going through but those problems are hurting us and there is nobody to tell; the person you are supposed to tell is the person giving you the problem.

“This is not just a show for men but also for people who want to appreciate their fathers. We will also be sharing men’s point of views as regard to things that women want. There men will tell the omen what we actually want because there is nothing like peace for men.

Men want peace and at times, peace could be money, peace could mean living a man alone to get himself together, it could mean good food, not shoving a man’s flaws on his face. People tend to think men love their mother more but it’s not so; our mothers love us the way we are but our wives or girlfriends do not love us the way we are, they want to change us but most of the time we know we need to change and we are working towards it but we don’t want anyone to bring it to our faces, opening up the wounds.

