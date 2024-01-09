Father, Son Remand For Raping Daughter, Sister In Ibadan

A family Court in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Monday ordered the remand of Michael Ayinde, 51, and his son, Abiola, 19, for allegedly raping his daughter and sister.

Mrs. O. Ogunkanmi, the magistrate who presided over the case did not take the defendants’ pleas as he ordered their remand at the Abolongo Correctional Facility in Oyo town.

The defendants, the complainant’s father and older brother, reportedly committed the felony at their home in the Agboti Olosan area of Alakia, Ibadan.

Ogunkanmi stated that the father and son were remanded in detention so that the court may await legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Inspector Gbemisola Adedeji, the Prosecution Counsel, had previously informed the court that between 2021 and December 2023, Abiola Ayinde, the complainant’s brother, allegedly had illicit sexual intercourse with his younger sister.

Adedeji claimed that Abiola impregnated her without her consent and that between 2021 and December 2023, their father Michael had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter without her consent.

She claimed the offence violated Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006 and she deferred the case until February 21, for mention.