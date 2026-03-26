Father, Son, One Other Arrested In Edo For Alleged Kidnapping

Operatives of the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC), have arrested a father and son for the alleged kidnapp of a farmer. The operatives also arrested another suspect in connection with the kidnapping.

The suspects were alleged to belong to the kidnapping gang terrorising Lgue-Ero, Lwu, and Lzakagbon in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Deputy Corps Commander, Operations of the Corps, Richard Balogun, who lauded the efforts of the operatives for their doggedness, said the suspects allegedly abducted a farmer.

According to him, a farmer was kidnapped in the area a few days ago which prompted men of the Edo State Security Corps to embark on massive bush combing.

“The victim was in the process of being released by his abductors even though ransom was collected. But the security team did not relent as they continued to search for the said armed men. “The victim was able to recognise one of the suspects as the person who shot him while in the abductors’ custody,” he said.

Balogun said the move paid off as three of the suspects, including a father and son were arrested in the process. He said the three suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigations.

The ESSC boss assured that extensive bush combing by the men will continue in line with the directive of the State Governor Monday Okpebholo.