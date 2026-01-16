Father, Son Killed In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

A father and his son have reportedly been killed at Imande Avur, Abande community in Mbaikyor District of Turan land in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals said the incident occurred on Wednesday while the victims, Elder Abur Alam and his son, Ikyaa Bashi, were working on their farms. “The incident happened in the afternoon on Wednesday,” a resident said.

A former Supervisory Councillor in Kwande LGA, Akerigba Lawrence, described the killings as disheartening, lamenting that such attacks had become a daily occurrence.

Lawrence said during the attack, Elder Abur Alam and his son, Ikyaa Bashi who were known to be peaceful farmers were killed while trying to earn a decent living, adding that several residents were displaced and fear continued to grip the entire area.

“These attacks have become frequent, unchecked, and devastating. Allegations of complicity and the absence of timely intervention have only worsened the situation, while affected families receive no meaningful support.

“For the past two weeks, our people have been attacked and killed daily. The government has forgotten about us. This is a wake-up call. The people of Turan can no longer endure this bloodshed.

Immediate action is required to stop these attacks, protect lives, and ensure justice,” Lawrence said. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Udeme Edet, said she was yet to receive any report of the incident.