Father, Son Beat Neighbour To Death In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 54-year-old father, Chizoke Obiadada and his 17-year-old son, Micheal Obiadada for allegedly beating their neighbour, Tope Owoade to death.

The duo allegedly beat the deceased, a 43-year-old housewife to death over an argument.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 28 in the Sagamu area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Office (PPRO) in the state, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

According to the PPRO, the victim died from injuries inflicted on her by the duo of Chizoke and Micheal.

Odutola said the deceased had cautioned the father and son against sitting at her table which she used in selling edible animal skin, simply known as pomo.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at Ogijo police division by the husband of the deceased, one Isiaka Owoade.

“He (deceased’s husband) narrated that on the 29th of March, 2024 when he returned from a journey his late wife informed him that on the previous day which was the 28th of March, 2024 at about 2030hrs one Chizoke Obiadada and his son, one Micheal Obiadada hacked his wife in fits blows, beating her up mercilessly, by inflicting fatal injuries on his wife which resulted in her bleeding severely from the womb and in her private part when she cautioned the duo not to sit on the work table she uses in selling edible animal skin.

“He stated that his wife was rushed to Main Frame Private Hospital and Kunle Hospital, Atan Agowa and she was rejected.

“He further stated that his wife gave up the ghost while she was being taken to a government hospital.

“Immediately after the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Ogijo division arrested the culprits and are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.

“The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation”, the PPRO said.

She added that the deceased’s corpse would be deposited in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu morgue for post-mortem examination.