Father Pours Hot Water On 7-Year Old, Locks Him Up For 20 Days In Kaduna

For allegedly stealing biscuits, the father of a 7-year old boy, Abubakar Sani has poured hot water on his legs and looked him up for 20 days before being rescued by the Kaduna State Government.

The state government through the state Ministry of Human Services and Social Development who rescued the boy said the incident took place in Lere Local Government Area of the State.

The state commissioner, Hajiya Rabi Salisu while speaking to newsmen on the incident said the father tied the boy’s two legs, before pouring the hot water on him.

Speaking when she visited the victim who is recuperating at the Barau Dikko Teaching hospital, the commissioner disclosed that after medical examination, the only option to save the boy’s life according to the Doctors was to amputate his legs.

She said, “The boy’s report came to the ministry about nine days ago and by then, his legs had already rotted and had maggots coming out, so the advice from the doctors was amputation to save his life.

“It is so disheartening knowing the pain and trauma the child must have passed through and as if that was not enough, the father with the help of his wife, the boy’s stepmother, locked him up in a room for over 20 days in that condition without proper food.”

She further disclosed that the police have apprehended the father, identified as Sani Tanimi Maishago and the stepmother of the child.

She noted that after the police have completed their investigation, they will be charged to court, promising to keep the public updated.

She reiterated that the state government, through its Child Protection Law, is determined to defend the rights of all children because the social wellbeing of the child is the state’s paramount goal.

The Commissioner emphasized that the state has zero tolerance for child molestation, domestic violence, rape and abuse of all sorts on women and children in the state.

