The profound problem of paternal disowning and subsequent reclamation lies in its creation of a devastating cycle of relational trauma, where a child is first subjected to the profound abandonment of paternal rejection, only to later experience a confusing, often public, re-entry that prioritizes the father’s narrative over the child’s developmental needs.

At the core of this dynamic is the construct of paternal inconsistency—a distinct and damaging pattern characterized not by mere absence, but by unpredictable oscillations between emotional withdrawal (disowning) and sporadic, non-contingent engagement (reclamation).

This inconsistency actively disrupts the secure attachment base fundamental to healthy development, sabotages the child’s process of identity formation by making paternal recognition conditional and unstable, and models relationships as unreliable and performative.

As illustrated by cases like the public reunion of the Fuji Maestro K1, popularly known as King Wasiu Ayinde Anifowose and his son, such actions; even when framed as celebration, constitute a developmental disruption, embedding a legacy of ambiguous loss and emotional insecurity that validates the ancestral wisdom: “Iyan ogun odun, a maa joni lowo felifeli” loosely means, the consequences of a father’s actions indeed “last for a very long time” in the psychological architecture of the child.

The public, celebratory nature of this re-union transforms a deeply personal process of paternal recognition into a spectacle. For the 15-year-old child, this likely creates a state of “Relational Trauma”; a trauma rooted in the betrayal of a primary attachment bond.

The years of public denial and maternal advocacy established a narrative of rejection. The sudden, dramatic reversal at a party does not erase that history but layers a new, conflicting experience onto it.

The child is forced to process profound emotional whiplash, from rejected secret to celebrated “Ọmọbọwale”—in front of an audience, complicating any authentic emotional response with performance pressure.

At 15, Malik Anifowose is in a critical stage of “Identity versus Role Confusion,” as defined by developmental theorist Erik Erikson. His sense of self is being consciously formed.

To have his paternal validation delivered as a public performance risk “Identity Commodification,” where a core piece of his personal narrative is packaged and sold to the audience as part of his father’s show.

This can disrupt healthy identity formation, tying his worth to a viral moment rather than to consistent, private paternal love. The father’s act, while perhaps well-intentioned, prioritizes public narrative repair over the child’s developmental need for a stable, unobserved foundation.

For years, Malik experienced a form of “Ambiguous Loss,” a psychological state identified by researcher Pauline Boss where a person is physically absent but psychologically present, or vice-versa. His father was a ubiquitous public figure yet absent as a caretaker, creating a confusing, unresolved grief.

The grand party reunion does not cleanly resolve this ambiguity. Instead, it may create a new form: the father is now physically present in that moment, but the long-term psychological presence and commitment remain uncertain. This perpetuates anxiety, as the child may subconsciously wait for the other shoe to drop, wondering if this connection is as conditional as the initial rejection.

The dynamic risks fostering a “Trauma Bond,” an unhealthy attachment formed through cycles of neglect and intense, intermittent reward. The prolonged absence and public denial (the “negative” phase) are followed by an overwhelming, high-affection public embrace (the “positive” or “reward” phase). This can create a powerful, confusing loyalty.

Furthermore, the spectacle generates an expectation of “Enforced Gratitude.” The audience’s cheers and the event’s celebratory tone pressure the child to exhibit happiness and suppress any anger, confusion, or grief he legitimately feels, invalidating his full emotional reality for the comfort of the adults involved.

The core danger lies in how this event shapes Malik’s “Internal Working Models,” a key concept in Attachment Theory. These are the mental blueprints a child forms about whether relationships are trustworthy, reliable, and safe.

An inconsistent father who moves from rejection to grand, public reclamation without the hard, private work of atonement and consistent rebuilding models relationships as unstable, performative, and contingent on external factors.

Ultimately, the father’s choice of venue and method represents a fundamental breach of the “Developmental Task” of adolescence, maybe he does not know the implication of this, which is to explore identity in a private sphere with increasing autonomy.

By forcing this reconciliation into the public domain, the father has hijacked his son’s narrative and made his private struggle a subject of public consumption and commentary.

The intended consequence may be public absolution for the father; the unintended consequence is a deep psychological wound for the son—a memory not of a healed bond, but of a moment where his personal pain was used as a plot point in his father’s public story, confirming the proverb that the consequences of a parent’s actions truly do last for a very long time in the emotional architecture of the child.

My next publication will detail the suggested interventions to eliminate the impact of paternal inconsistency in fatherhood with a view to protect the dignity of the affected children