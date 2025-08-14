Father Of Murdered Kogi Photo-Journalist Dies

Father of Ayobami Aiyepeku, a photo journalist who was murdered on July 22 in Kogi State, Chief James Aiyepeku, has died. Aiyepeku died on Tuesday, Aug. 12 as a result of stroke, reportedly triggered by the shock of his son’s gruesome murder.

Mr Timothy Aiyepeku, elder brother to the late journalist told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the family residence yesterday in Lokoja that their father had been traumatised by Ayobami’s brutal killing. “On Wednesday Aug. 6, after rushing out to complete the necessary arrangements towards the release of Ayobami’s corpse for burial, I returned home to the news that my father had fallen and was hospitalised.

“Despite initial signs of recovery, my father’s condition worsened, and he eventually succumbed to his illness on Tuesday Aug. 12,” he said. Timothy emphasised that the family suspected a conspiracy in Ayobami’s death, citing the absence of his phone and the phone of the suspected killer, who allegedly took his own life.

He said: “the family is urging the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation, trusting that justice will be served. “We believe that the police can do the job; they should just put in the needed resources to see that justice is achieved for my brother,” Timothy appealed.

He maintained that despite the immense pain and loss, the Aiyepeku family was holding onto their faith, believing that God would ultimately bring justice and vengeance for Ayobami’s brutal murder. “We remain hopeful that the authorities will uncover the truth behind Ayobami’s murder.