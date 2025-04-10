Share

Mr Uwuigbe Stanley, the father of 6-year-old Divine Uwuigbe, who was brutally murdered alongside her pregnant mother, Loveth Aimienoho Isaac, in Benin City, has emerged from the shadows to demand justice.

Stanley was seen at the Edo State Police Headquarters on Thursday, visibly shaken and distraught over the gruesome deaths of his daughter and former partner.

He revealed that he had been in a relationship with Loveth Aimienoho Isaac, which resulted in the birth of their daughter, Divine.

The father recounted the challenging circumstances surrounding her birth, noting that Divine was born prematurely via cesarean section and spent three months and two weeks in an incubator before stabilizing.

However, the grieving father disclosed that his relationship with Loveth deteriorated, and two years ago, she barred him from seeing their daughter, citing her new marriage. Since 2023, Stanley said he had lost all contact with them and was unable to track their whereabouts.

The heartbroken father explained that he only learned of the tragic murder through a friend who stumbled upon an online news report.

“I was shocked that no one from her family or anyone else reached out to inform me about the death of my daughter and Loveth,” Stanley lamented. He expressed further distress over being denied access to see his daughter’s body, intensifying his grief and frustration.

Stanley’s plea for justice comes in the wake of the horrific killing of Loveth Aimienoho Isaac, who was pregnant, and her 6-year-old daughter, Divine, allegedly by Loveth’s estranged spouse, identified only as Nnamdi. The suspect remains at large, leaving the case shrouded in anguish and uncertainty.

The Edo State Police Command has intensified efforts to apprehend Nnamdi, with the Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, urging the public to provide any information that could lead to his arrest.

Investigations have uncovered a heartbreaking twist: a wedding invitation card had been printed for Nnamdi and Loveth, scheduling their traditional wedding for March 29, 2025, and the church ceremony for April 6, 2025.

What was meant to be a joyous union has now turned into a period of mourning for family and friends.

Stanley, still reeling from the loss, called on the authorities to ensure that justice is served for his daughter and her mother.

“I just want to see my daughter one last time, and I want the person responsible for this to face the law,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion.

As the Edo State Police continue their manhunt for Nnamdi, the tragic deaths of Divine Uwuigbe and Loveth Aimienoho Isaac have left a community in sorrow and a father grappling with an unimaginable loss.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

