Father of abducted corps member slams NYSC, security agencies

A father to one of the corps members kidnapped in Zamfara State, Emmanuel Etteh, has accused security agencies and the National Youth Service Corps of showing no concern towards their plight.

Etteh’s daughter is one of eight corpers abducted while en route from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to their NYSC orientation camp.

Gunmen had abducted eight members of the NYSC on a highway in Zamfara State on Saturday, August 19. The corps members were travelling inside an AKTC bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State, en route to Zamfara State, to take part in the mandatory national service.

In a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily yesterday, Etteh described the over two-week-long ordeal as devastating, given the lack of communication on the part of the authorities.

He said, “It is very devastating because, as a parent, I am very disappointed by the government. No one has been talking about or asking questions since this incident happened.

“Security agencies are not caring, NYSC leadership shows no concern, and everyone behaves as if nothing happened.

“Every activity is going on, and I keep on asking, ‘Is this a type of government we want for our country? Is this the type of security we can feel safer with?’ NYSC invited these children out of their homes to Sokoto.”

The concerned father expressed his disappointment with the Director General of NYSC, stating that he had hoped for a higher level of commitment from the organisation. The father argued that the NYSC had not met the expected standards.

Etteh added that nobody cared to reach out to the parents or discuss the situation.

