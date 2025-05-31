Father Jailed For 14 Years Over Sexual Intercourse With 15-year-old Daughter

Share

A 61-year-old father, Abayomi Abraham, has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for having sex with his 15-year-old daughter, (name withheld).

Abraham was handed the jail term by Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, after pleading guilty to an amended one-count charge of sexual assault by penetration.

It would be recalled that he was initially charged with a four-count of defilement, sexual assault by penetration, an attempt to procure an abortion and indecent treatment of a child.

The convict had initially been arraigned on February 21, 2024 in which he had pleaded not guilty.

But, counsel for the Lagos State Government (LASG), Ms Bukola Okeowo, had informed the court that the defendant had opted for a plea bargain agreement which necessitated the amended charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration contrary to Section 272 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

Delivering judgment, Justice Oshodi expressed satisfaction that the convict was competent to enter an informed plea and made the guilty plea without compulsion.

The judge said the convict admitted that he made the guilty plea voluntarily and was satisfied with the advice of his counsel.

Justice Oshodi said, “The defendant was aware of the nature of the amended information and the consequences of his plea.

“Abayomi Abraham, you have pleaded guilty to the offence of attempting to commit sexual assault by penetration contrary to Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, and I have accepted your plea and convicted you accordingly.

“The survivor in this case is your biological daughter, who was 15 years old at the time of this offence and as the prosecution stated during sentencing, as her father, you held a position of absolute trust and responsibility towards her.

“You were meant to be her protector, guide, and safe harbour, instead, you violated that sacred trust in the most despicable manner possible.”

Following this, the court reminded the convict that he was initially charged with more serious offences, including defilement, sexual assault by penetration, attempt to procure abortion and indecent treatment of a child.

“The first two charges are punishable by life imprisonment. However, through the plea bargain process, you have pleaded guilty to this lesser charge, and I am bound to sentence you according to the agreed terms.

“Whilst I acknowledge your expression of remorse and your plea for leniency, and recognise that your guilty plea has spared your daughter the ordeal of giving evidence and reliving her trauma in open court, these factors cannot excuse or mitigate the gravity of your conduct.

“Your plea evidences some measure of acceptance of responsibility, yet it cannot remedy the harm you have inflicted upon her,” according to the judge.

Subsequently, the court sentenced the convict to 14 years imprisonment but held that the sentences should begin from August 31, 2022, the date he was remanded in custody.

The judge also ordered that the convict should be registered as a sex offender in furtherance to Sections 33 and 38 of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law of Lagos State 2021.

