Father Flogs Teacher To Death For Disciplining Son Over Palm Wine Theft

The operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested Nnajiofor Nweke over the death of a teacher in Alihame Mixed Secondary School, Agbor, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

New Telegraph gathered that Nweke was arrested after he allegedly flogged Sunday Onyisi Ufah, a teacher at Alihami Secondary School to death for disciplining his child for stealing palm wine from a farm near the school.

Speaking on his arrest, State Command of the Nigeria Police Force disclosed that the suspect entered the school premises and started physically assaulting teachers because they had disciplined his son for his alleged involvement in the theft of two kegs of palm wine from a shop, along with other students.

Angered by the teachers’ disciplinary measures, the suspect allegedly went to the school armed with a cane and physically assaulted the teachers on duty. Tragically, one of the teachers collapsed and passed away. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday via his official X handle. He attributed the event, which transpired on Wednesday, to inadequate parenting. READ ALSO: Police Nab Teenager Over Falseful Alarm Of Manhood Disappearance

Delta PPRO Reacts As Primeboy Denies Invitation From Police

Pastor Almost Lynched In Delta For Allegedly Killing Young Lady The statement reads, “On 18th October 2023, the suspect Nnajiofor Nweke, a father of one student (name withheld) at Alihame Mixed Secondary School Agbor, on the said date, his son, alongside some other students, went to a palm wine shop and allegedly stole two kegs of palm wine. “The matter was reported to the school authorities, and the students were flogged. The suspect came to the school in protest with a cane and started flogging teachers in the school. One of the teachers slumped and died. “The suspect is currently in SCID undergoing investigation for a suspected case of murder. See what I am always talking about today.”