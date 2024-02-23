Father Dies While Rescuing Son From Domestic Well In Kwara

The Kwara State Fire Service discovered a 49-year-old man’s body and rescued a 17-year-old boy from a residential well in Offa town on Thursday.

Fasasi Afeez and his son Kaleed Afeez, of Gaa Jangbo, Igbonna Road Offa, Offa Local Government Area, Kwara State, fell into a well, while the man was discovered dead, the son was saved alive.

According to the state fire service’s spokesman, Hassan Adekunle, the event occurred at about 04:11 p.m., and the brigade was alerted via an exchange phone call by One Alhaji Taiye Gbadamosi, who lives in the neighborhood.

READ ALSO:

The report reads, “The rescued boy went to fetch water from the domestic well, and while fetching water, one of his legs suddenly slipped off the ground, and he eventually tumbled down into the well.”

“However, before the arrival of fire servicemen, his father while trying to rescue the victim, his legs suddenly slipped off the ground and he eventually tumbled down into the well too.”

Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, Director of Kwara State Fire Service, expressed sadness over the event and encouraged the public to be more cautious in their daily routines, including refraining from sending underage children to gather water from domestic wells.