Father Defiles 5-Year-Old Daughter In Ogun

A 28-year-old Adeyemi Babatunde has allegedly defiled his 5-year-old daughter in Ogun State.

Confirming the arrest, the Ogun State Police Command said that Adeyemi, who is the father of the child had an unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim at Ijebu Mushin.

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Spokesman in a statement issued on Thursday, the suspect was reported to the police by the mother of the child.

The mother had reported that she noticed her daughter was complaining of pain whenever she wanted to urinate as well as whenever she was bathing her.

The woman had pressurized the little girl, who later explained that “her father laid her on the bed and inserted his manhood into her private part when the mother was not at home.”

CSP Simire Hillary, the DPO of the Ijebu Mushin division, quickly detailed his men to the area and the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed not to know what comes over him,” Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour section of the State CIID for further investigation and prosecution.