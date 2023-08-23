Father Butchers Son, Burns Corpse Over Cassava In A’Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said it has arrested one Innocent Uko ‘M’ of Ebe Ikpe village in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the State for allegedly killing his 26-year-old son, Boniface Innocent Uko who was said to have harvested cassava in his (father’s) farm.

In a chat with journalists in Uyo on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Odiko Macdon said the village head of the community, Chief Akpan Aniekan together with the village Council Chairman, Sylvester Akpan reported the incident to the Police Operatives of Essien Udim Divisional Headquarters which immediately visited the scene and arrested the suspect.

He said the suspect had confessed that he killed his son with a machete, burnt the corpse and dumped his carcass in an abandoned pit toilet in his compound to conceal the act.

He said the suspect claimed that his late son was too stubborn, disobedient and had brought embarrassment to the family.

According to the PPRO, “one Chief Akpan Aniekan, the village head of Ebe Ikpe village in company of one Sylvester Akpan ‘m’, the village council chairman reported that one Innocent Uko ‘m’ of Ebe Ikpe village in Essien Udim Local Government Area, used machete and killed his son Boniface Innocent Uko, aged 26yrs, burnt the corpse and dumped the carcass of the deceased in an abandoned pit toilet in his compound to conceal the act.

“On the strength of the report, Police Operatives of Essien Udim Divisional Headquarters visited the scene, and the deceased burnt corpse was deposited at the morgue. The suspect was arrested and confessed to killing the deceased, his son on the grounds of bad character and incessant harassment and embarrassment.

“The police spokesperson also said the command had arrested one Charley Edem John who allegedly stole two children aged 7.

He said the suspect uses his kid brother who is 10 to lure these victims who are of the same school as him out of their class where the elder brother would have the opportunity to steal them.

“Division, acting on intelligence report, arrested one Charley Edem John who stole two children, ages 7 years respectively from their School The said suspect uses his kid brother who is 10 years old of the same School to call and lure the children out of their class for him to steal.” He said.

The PPRO said the suspects would be charged in court at the end of the investigations.