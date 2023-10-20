Father Allegedly Flogs Teacher to Death in Delta for Disciplining Son

The Delta State Police Command has taken into custody Nnajiofor Nweke, a father accused of causing the demise of a teacher at Alihami Secondary School in Agbor, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The unfortunate incident transpired on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, following a disciplinary action against the suspect’s son, who was alleged to have stolen palm wine.

According to the spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, the suspect’s son, alongside other students, stole two kegs of palm wine from a local shop. This incident was promptly reported to the school authorities, who identified the students and imposed a punitive measure, which included corporal punishment.

Upon learning of the disciplinary measures taken against his child, the suspect visited the school armed with a cane and started flogging the teachers One of the teachers collapsed and died during the attack.

Edafe wrote, “Failed parenting, now turned into a murder case on October 18, 2023, the suspect Nnajiofor Nweke, a father of one student (name withheld) at Alihame Mixed secondary School, Agbor, on the said date, his son, alongside other students, went to a palm wine shop and allegedly stole two kegs of palm wine.

“The matter was reported to the school authorities, and the students were flogged. The suspect came to the school in protest with a cane and started flogging teachers. “One of the teachers slumped and died. The suspect is currently in SCID undergoing investigation for a suspect-