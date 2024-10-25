FATF Lauds Nigeria On Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Framework

Share

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), global standard setting body for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) has lauded the progress made by the Federal Government in putting Nigeria in clean slate in anti-money laundering, terrorism financing.

At the conclusion of the FATF meeting which ended on Friday in Paris, France, the body approved Nigeria’s 4th progress report since the inclusion of the country on the list of jurisdictions under monitoring, the so-called grey list, in February 2023.

In a statement issued on Friday by the NFIU’ strategic communications office, it quoted FATF’s report judging Nigeria as having “strong systems in place for international cooperation to address serious crimes including asset recovery, strengthened systems for national coordination to fight terrorism, and to have effective measures to ensure the non-profit sector is not used to finance terrorism”.

Since its inclusion on the list, Nigeria has made progress on the implementation of an Action Plan to address the deficiencies which were identified in the country’s 2021 AML/CFT Mutual Evaluation Report.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Mrs Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, who is in Paris for the meeting stated: “Through the concerted efforts of all public and private sector stakeholders who are involved in Nigeria’s systems to ensure the integrity of the financial system, we have been able to complete almost half of the items that were included in the country’s Action Plan to exit the grey list.”

She further reiterated “We are confident that with the sustained effort and the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, members of the Federal Executive Council and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on AML/CFT chaired by the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and the Honourable Ministers of Finance and Interior, Nigeria will complete all remaining actions before the deadline of May 2025”.

Mrs Bakari extended her deepest appreciation and congratulations to all stakeholders and particularly the Commander in Chief, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and the leaders of all the Agencies that have made huge strides to get Nigeria off the grey list and encouraged all stkaholders to sustain the efforts.

In other decisions at the Paris Plenary meeting, the FATF also updated its grey-list, following the successful completion of its Action Plan Senegal has now been delisted while Algeria, Angola, Cote D’Ivoire and Lebanon have now been added to the monitoring list.

The Financial Action Task Force is the global body established in 1995 to lead global action to combat money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing.

The FATF researches how money is laundered and terrorism is funded, promotes global standards to mitigate the risks, and assesses whether countries are taking effective action.

The list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring includes countries who are actively working with the FATF to address significant deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

When a jurisdiction is placed on the list, it is a recognition that the country has resolved to swiftly address the identified issues within a specified timeline and to subject itself to ongoing monitoring.

