Fatalities On Lasu-Isheri Road

Precious human lives are wasted regularly on the ultra-busy Lagos State University (LASU)-Isheri Road, majorly due to the absence of pedestrian bridges along the 18 kilometres long highway. The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, needs to do something urgently to stem this carnage.

This route that covers the five major towns of Isheri-Olofin, Igando, Akesan, Obadore and Iba is more of the pedestrians’ graveyard. Originally mapped out as a dual carriageway, the Second Republic government of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande turned it to a single carriageway.

However, when the Bola Tinubu administration emerged in 1999, the original plan was restored and by the end of 2007 under the Babatunde Fashola governorship, the N6.28 billion project was completed by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC). A smooth new motorway meant faster movement and mass relocation of population.

Housing estates were developed, more schools and worship centres were established and new businesses sprang up. Fashola made the road more alluring with trees that adorned the beautifully paved sidewalks.

Unfortunately, the construction of pedestrian bridges was unfortunately left out. This is a major cause of deaths on the ever so busy highway.

Huge facilities like the Igando General Hospital, the Federal Government built Diamond Estate, the Lateef Jakande pioneered Good Homes Estate, the Justice Oluwa founded Iroko Estate, the Mamman Kontagora Estate, all in Isheri, the Lagos State Dump Site, Igando, Lagos State University and the Nigeria Army Post Service Housing Scheme, Iba are all littered across that axis.

As development increases urbanization, the fate of pedestrians has become a major concern. School children have been knocked down, trying to cross the highway. Young adults have been crushed, the old and not so old continue to lose their lives regularly.

There are Zebra Crossings at bus stops like Powerline, Orheptal, Home Foundation and General Hospital. Unfortunately, the typical Lagos driver has no respect for traffic signs as commuters are forced to beg speeding drivers to give them right of way.

The most dangerous section of the highway is from the palace of the Oba of Isheri Olofin, to Diamond Estate which is host to numerous housing schemes like Royal, Unity, Diamond, Good Homes, Home Foundation, Iroko and Phidel estates.

About 10 petrol and gas stations are scattered closely around these estates with super marts like Jendol, Deke, big pharmacies including ShopMedic, hotels, night clubs, eateries and event centres all competing for patronage. Road users and residents have endured enough of gory sights.

If it is not a female food retailer crushed with her wares, there will be a family of father, mother and children lying lifeless with blood flowing into the gutter.

On Wednesday October 23, Simon Okeke, a lawyer who retired from Guinness Nigeria, after years of meritorious service, woke up hale and hearty.

He never knew that would be the last day, his family and neighbours at Good Homes Estate would see him. In the night, Okeke’s wife waited as her husband dashed across the road.

While she waited, news came that the man who spoke with her a few minutes ago had been knocked down by a tricycle. A former editor of the Guardian, Abraham Ogbodo, who now oversees the Internally Displaced Peoples Camp, Okuama, Delta State, lost his son a few years ago, around the Igando General Hospital area.

Another dreaded bus stop is Odo Eran. It is a harvest of mangled bodies. The place known for its huge beef sales is so notorious that in a particular accident, cows and humans were crushed.

Sanwo-Olu must do something about the LASU-Isheri Road immediately. It may take some time to construct pedestrian bridges but work should commence around bus stops like Iyan Odo, Igando General Hospital, Akesan, Obadore and the Post Service.

In the interim, well planned and marked Zebra Crossings should be mapped out and law enforcement agents permanently assigned to monitor movement and violations.

This job could go to members of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps. Sensitisation should begin to promote the use of Zebra Crossings. Strict penalties must be stipulated by the government for motorists who do not obey the law. This will save precious lives.

