Fatal Crashes: FRSC To Start Revoking Licences Of Erring Drivers

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday said it will henceforth withdraw the licences and prosecute any driver or fleet operator involved in fatal road crashes.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed issued the warning in Abuja during the annual Safety Manager Retreat, with the theme “Driver Management: Enhancing Safety Through Technology.”

The annual retreat is designed to routinely sensitise Safety Managers on issues and developments regarding the implementation of the Road Transport Safety Standardization Scheme (RTSSS).

This also to attain best practices in Fleet Operations and Management, particularly in this dynamic road transport sector of the Nigerian economy.

The FRSC chief said the event was a pivotal one aimed at addressing certain critical observations made by the Corps regarding the management of fleet operations in the country so far with its attendant consequences.

Mohammed said the theme resonated deeply with the importance the Corps attached to the wellbeing of Drivers being an integral safety standard among the three stipulated minimum safety standards of the RTSSS.

He said the management of drivers which was central to this discourse was a task every fleet operator must undertake with every bit of seriousness to enhance safety on our roads.

According to him, we must also not fail to recognise that some of us have performed well in implementation of the stipulated Minimum Safety Standards of the RTSSS.

He said: “This, as you will attest to, must have also reflected in the patronage that your businesses enjoy, as well as reduced or non-involvement of your respective fleets in road traffic crashes.”

Share

Please follow and like us: